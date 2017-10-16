Jan and Eliška most popular names for newborns in January, ČSÚ reveals

The most popular names given to newborns born in the Czech Republic this year were Jan for boys and Eliška for girls, the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ) revealed on Monday. The bureau has been tracking most popular names given in Czechia since 1999.

The next most popular boy’s names, in order, were Jakub, Matyáš, Filip, and Adam. Tomáš, which had been third most popular since 1999, slipped in January 2017 to seventh spot.

Among girls, the next two most popular names on the list were Tereza and Anna.