Jail term of eight or nine years recommended in new Rath trial

State attorney Petr Jirát has recommended a jail term of eight or nine years for David Rath and the seizure of all of the ex-politician’s property. Mr. Jirát called on Tuesday for the same punishment for ex-MP Petr Kott and his wife Kateřina for their part in a case centred on the alleged abuse of public tenders.

Mr. Rath was found guilty of bribe-taking in 2015 but was freed by an appeals court which ruled that wiretaps used to convict him were not admissible. Another court subsequently said such recordings could be used as evidence.

A one-time health minister and regional governor, Mr. Rath was originally sentenced to eight and a half years for allegedly taking kickbacks to rig public contracts.