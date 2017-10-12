Jágr wins in debut outing for Calgary

The veteran ice hockey star Jaromír Jágr won his first game in the colours of Calgary Flames on Wednesday. His compatriot Michael Frolík notched up one goal and one assist for Calgary in a 4:3 overtime victory at Los Angeles.
At 45 Jágr is the oldest active player in the NHL. He is the second most productive player in the league's history. Wednesday's game was his first appearance in six months.
