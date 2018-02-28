Jágr sustains fresh knee injury

Ice hockey star Jaromír Jágr sustained fresh damage to his knee ligaments and meniscus in a Czech second flight game for Kladno against Havířov on Tuesday evening. The 46-year-old had been kept out of action earlier in the season by a similar injury. Jágr said, however, that there was a chance he would be able to help Kladno in playoffs.

After the game the all-time great said tackles like the one by Marek Sikora that upended him had no place in hockey today. Jágr said the Havířov player should have been penalised, whether or not it was technically a foul.