Italian developer Grandi Stazioni suing Czech Railways

Italian developer Grandi Stazioni is suing Czech Railways and the Czech Finance Ministry for terminating its lease of the Main Railway Station in Prague.

The company is demanding 1.2 billion crowns in lost profit, according to the daily Lidove Noviny.

Grandi Stazioni lost its 30-year lease of the station in October of last year after repeatedly failing to meet the reconstruction deadline.

The Czech Railway Infrastructure Administration rejected its request for another two-year extension and asked Grandi Stazioni to vacate the premises.

Czech Railways said would pay the developer 565 million crowns in compensation for the money invested in the reconstruction of the station.