Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, delegation, invited to Prague

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received an invitation from Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to visit along with a ministerial delegation which would hold a joint session with Czech cabinet ministers in May. In a phone call on Tuesday, Mr Netanyahu reportedly gave assurances he would try and attend. Czech and Israeli ministers held such meetings under the former Social Democrat-led government per a tradition founded in 2012. The Czech Republic is one of Israel’s closest allies in Europe.
Mr Babiš described Israel as a long-term strategic partner; the Czech government has a similar relationship with Slovakia and Poland.
The May visit would also be part of celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia.
