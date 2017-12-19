Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, delegation, invited to Prague

Jan Velinger
19-12-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received an invitation from Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to visit along with a ministerial delegation which would hold a joint session with Czech cabinet ministers in May. In a phone call on Tuesday, Mr Netanyahu reportedly gave assurances he would try and attend. Czech and Israeli ministers held such meetings under the former Social Democrat-led government per a tradition founded in 2012. The Czech Republic is one of Israel’s closest allies in Europe.

Mr Babiš described Israel as a long-term strategic partner; the Czech government has a similar relationship with Slovakia and Poland.

The May visit would also be part of celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 