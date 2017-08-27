IS and aid on agenda as Sobotka meets Iraqi PM in Baghdad

The Czech prime minister, Bohuslav Sobotka, held talks with his Iraqi counterpart, Haider Al-Abadi, on a visit to Baghdad on Sunday. The two leaders discussed Czech support in the battle against Islamic State, humanitarian aid and possible participation in the post-war renewal of the country in what was the first visit to Iraq by a Czech prime minister since 2011.

Mr. Sobotka told reporters that the Czech Republic was not just a formal member of the international coalition against IS but was very active. He also said that Iraq had been the biggest importer of Czech arms in the last two years.

The Czech Republic supplied CZK 93.6 million in aid to Iraq between 2012 and 2016; this year it has provided CZK 65.5 million.