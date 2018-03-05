iRozhlas: Russian businessman with majority stake in Czech-based aircraft company among those named in US Treasury Dept. list

Russian businessman Iskander Makhmudov, the majority owner of Aircraft Industries (formerly Let Kunovice), a producer of civilian planes in the Czech Republic, is named among a group of influential Russian oligarchs on a list compiled by the US Department of the Treasury, Czech Radio’s iRozhlas reports.

The Russian has had a controlling stake through the mining concern UGMK in 2013, the news site said. The producer in Kunovice counts the Czech Army as one of its clients. The firm itself has not commented.

The list of influential business figures and politicians with apparent ties to the Kremlin was published by the US in January, after the US Congress ordered the list to be compiled for alleged meddling in the US presidential election in 2016. The list was reportedly drawn up from open sources including Forbes.