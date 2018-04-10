Investor puts CZK 800 million into Czech-US cancer research project

A team of Czech and American scientists are working on a new method of fighting cancer. It involves removing amino acid glutamine, which serves as fuel for them, from cancer cells. The results are so promising that a US investor has put around CZK 800 million into the project.

The research is being carried out by scientists from the Institute of Organic Chemistry and Biochemistry at the Czech Academy of Sciences and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Clinical trials are due to begin next year, the Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday.