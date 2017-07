Investment incentives to the tune of 6.3 billion crowns have been promised in the first half of the year by the government agency aimed at encouraging foreign direct investment, CzechInvest. The promise of help has been made to 42 protects with the total investment coming to 26.6 billion crowns and 4,767 jobs to be created as a result. The agency will release final details of incentives given to companies at a later date.