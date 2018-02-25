Investigators to start inspection at Mochov plant

Investigators are expected to begin an inspection at the Mochov cooling plant, east of Prague, which was ravaged by fire on Friday.
It took close to forty fire-crews two days to bring the blaze under control.
The preliminary damage estimate has been put at 100 million crowns. No one was hurt in the operation.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
Tesco to sell its Prague My store
Rolling Stones return to Prague on July 4
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
Communist coup confirmed Czechoslovak reality but was wake-up call for West