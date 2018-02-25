Investigators to start inspection at Mochov plant

Daniela Lazarová
25-02-2018
Investigators are expected to begin an inspection at the Mochov cooling plant, east of Prague, which was ravaged by fire on Friday.

It took close to forty fire-crews two days to bring the blaze under control.

The preliminary damage estimate has been put at 100 million crowns. No one was hurt in the operation.

