Investigative reporters claim police trying to dissuade them from sensitive cases

Three of the country’s best-known investigative reporters claim that there is a coordinated effort on the part of the police to discourage them from working on sensitive cases relating to Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

Jaroslav Kmenta from the magazine Reporter, Janek Kroupa from Czech Radio and Sabina Slonková from the news site Neovlivni.cz say that they were summoned by the police for questioning in connection with alleged leaks from police files on some of the cases they were working on.

The three say they had previously been questioned by the police on this matter and made it clear they would not name their respective sources.

In a joint proclamation issued on Thursday they say that they view these latest summons as an effort to discourage them from pursuing their investigative work.

The police have rejected claims of pressurizing the reporters in question, saying they were bound to investigate leaks from police files.