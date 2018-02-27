Interpreter starring Jiří Menzel gets Prague premiere

The Interpreter, a new film starring Jiří Menzel and Austrian actor Peter Simonischek, known for the hit Toni Erdmann, gets its Czech premiere in Prague on Tuesday night. The movie was written and directed by Slovak filmmaker Martin Šulík and focuses on events linked to the Nazi period in Slovakia.
The Interpreter received its world premiere last week at the Berlin International Film Festival, where Mr. Menzel was awarded its Berlinale Kamera on his 80th birthday.
