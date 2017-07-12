International police cooperation agency Interpol has rejected a request for an international arrest warrant to be served on a Czech Member of the European Parliament. Interpol refused the request for MEP Jaromír Štětina following a request from authorities in Azerbaijan. The move followed a visit by the MEP to the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh in February during which Štětina denounced moves being made by authorities in Azerbaijan. They said his comments helped fuel tension in the region disputed by Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Czech said the demand for an arrest warrant was aimed at scaring off international experts and commentators against speaking out against the Baku government.