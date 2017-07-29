International Vespa meet takes place in Prague centre

Chris Johnstone
29-07-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Dozens of Vespa scooters threaded their way through the streets of Prague on Saturday afternoon with around 200 owners of the iconic machines taking part in the seventh international meet up in the Czech capital. The tour included Wenceslas Square, the Vitkov hill, and Žižkov area. The event was due to continue Sunday.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 