Over 600 fire fighters, police officers and volunteers from the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria are taking part in a three-day training exercise aimed at fighting forest fires in the southern border area of the Šumava mountain range. The aim is to test their coordination in the event of a cross-border massive forest fire that would affect all three states. The Šumava nature reserve is specific is that there is a lot of wood on the ground in the no-intervention zones which would make a fire spread very fast, there is the question of accessing water optimally for the different areas and moreover firefighters from the three states communicate on different frequencies.