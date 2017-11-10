Interior Ministry confirms that nine candidates will face off in the first round of the presidential election

No more than nine candidates of 20 who registered to run in the presidential election this week will be eligible, the Interior Ministry's Klára Pěknicová confirmed on Friday. According to the official, 11 candidates did not fill the necessary legal requirements, either failing to submit enough signatures from the public or from lawmakers or filed after the Tuesday deadline.

A total of eight would-be candidates submitted no signatures at all.

Those running in the election on January 13th, 2018, range between the ages of 41 and 74.