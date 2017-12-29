Interior minister slams Okamura for scaremongering video

Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar has slammed the leader of the Freedom and Direct Democracy Party Tomio Okamura for saying that the security situation in the country had worsened and there was now an increased threat of terrorist attacks in the Czech Republic. Mr. Okamura, who is deputy chair of the lower house, made the statement in a video released on the party’s web page. He pointed to the appearance of new cement blocks around Prague’s main squares and shopping centres.

Minister Metnar said Okamura was spreading disinformation and sharply dismissed the notion that the security situation had worsened. The country remains on a grade 1 security alert and the measures taken are standard measures during the holiday season, the minister said.