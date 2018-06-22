Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar to replace Karla Šlechtová as Defence Minister

Current Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar will replace Karla Šlechtová as Defence Minister in the new ANO-Social Democrat coalition government of Prime Minister-designate Andrej Babiš (ANO).

During her tenure, Ms. Šlechtová had numerous major Defence Ministry contracts examined. In May, she contacted the military police after finding a number of alleged irregularities in a deal to buy mobile radar stations from Israel for CZK 3.5 billion under an agreement reached, but not signed, by her predecessor, Martin Stropnický (ANO).

Ms. Šlechtová, an independent, had previously served as Minister for Regional Development under Mr. Babiš’s predecessor, Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats).