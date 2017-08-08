Interior Minister Milan Chovanec, who was questioned by a parliamentary committee on Tuesday in connection with leaks from ongoing police investigations, said he was deeply concerned by this phenomenon, calling it a “cancer” in the system. He said it was evident that some media had insight into open cases which was totally unacceptable and could hurt innocent people. He said that while he respected the right of journalists to protect their sources the matter should be investigated by the secret services and measures taken to prevent such leaks. A parliamentary committee was set up to investigate the matter after leaked telephone recordings revealed that a journalist had consulted ANO leader Andrej Babis about the possibility of using information from an open investigation so as to damage his political rivals.