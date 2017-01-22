News Interior Minister: Czech Republic should negotiate about Brexit on its own

22-01-2017 16:00 | Ruth Fraňková

The Czech Republic should start negotiating with Great Britain about Brexit on its own, without waiting for the European Union, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said on Sunday in a political debate programme on Czech television, adding that it might take too long for the European Union to adopt a single stand on the issue. Mr Chovanec said the country’s priority was to protect the rights of Czechs working in Great Britain. Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has already announced he wanted to meet with leaders of the parliamentary parties in February to coordinate a “national position” on the UK’s exit from the EU.

Two Czechs killed by avalanche in Austria 22-01-2017 15:25 | Ruth Fraňková Two Czechs were killed in an avalanche accident in the Austrian Alps on Sunday. Four tourists from the Czech Republic were caught by the avalanche that struck the Wildgerlostal mountain resort near Salzburg, the Austrian mountain service informed. Two of them managed to dig themselves out of the snow on time. None of the men had proper avalanche rescue equipment with them, the rescuers reported.

Samková wins snowboard cross event in Utah 22-01-2017 13:52 | Ruth Fraňková Czech Eva Samková has won the gold medal in the women’s snowboard cross event at Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah. The 23-year-old Olympic champion has clinched her first victory since last February and currently leads the overall World Cup standings. Michaela Moioli of Italy took silver, while the bronze went to Lindsey Jacobelis of the US.The start of the finals had to be postponed several times due to heavy snow fall and challenging wind conditions.

Fire breaks out in industrial zone near Most 22-01-2017 13:15 | Ruth Fraňková Fourteen firefighter units had to attend to a fire in an industrial zone near Havraň in the Most region on Sunday. The fire broke out in a factory producing plastic car interior components. Dozens of people had to be evacuated from the premises, but no chemicals were released outside the affected area, police spokeswoman Veronika Hypšlerová told the Czech News Agency. The cause of the fire is being investigated. Damage has been estimated at several million crowns.

PM Bohuslav Sobotka supported by Social Democrats` regional branches 22-01-2017 12:21 | Ruth Fraňková Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has won the support of twelve regional branches of the Social Democratic Party for defending his post at the party`s national election congress in spring. On Saturday, he was nominated by the delegates at regional conferences in Olomouc and South Moravia. Most of the regional branches, with the exception of South Moravia, have nominated Interior Minister Milan Chovanec to defend the post of first deputy chairman. Mr Chovanec is also supported by the Prime Minister. The Social Democrats' biggest rival in the upcoming general elections in late 2017 will be the ANO Party of Finance Minister Andrej Babiš, which has been consistently ahead in opinion polls.

Profits of Lesy ČR drop by over 20 percent 22-01-2017 11:37 | Ruth Fraňková The net profits of the state-run forestry company Lesy ČR between January and November 2016 dropped by 21 percent year on year to 4.75 billion crowns, the company has informed on its website. During that period, Lesy ČR felled 7.42 million cubic meters of timber, which is an increase by 1.8 percent. The company blames the steep drop on lower timber prices. They also say they have been forced to fell poor quality trees because of the ever present danger of bark beetle infestation. The state company owns around half the forests in the country. In 2015 it announced net profit of 5.4 billion crowns.

Strýcová and Plíšková advance to fourth round of Australian Open 21-01-2017 19:14 updated | Ruth Fraňková Czech tennis player Barbora Strýcová has advanced to the fourth round at the Australian Open, after beating Caroline Garcia of France 6:2 and 7:5. Strýcová will next face the six-time Australian Open Champion and world number two Serena Williams, who knocked out her fellow American Nicole Gibbs 6:1, 6:3. Another Czech, Karolina Plíšková, has also reached the fourth round after beating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 4:6, 6:0 and 10:8.

Foreign Minister Zaorálek: Czech-German declaration still relevant today 21-01-2017 19:10 | Ruth Fraňková The Czech-German declaration, which was signed 20 years ago to the day, enabled the countries to cooperate and to look into the future, Foreign Minister Lubomír Zaorálek told the Czech News Agency on Saturday. The significance of the declaration, in which the leaders of both countries pledged not to burden bilateral relations by controversial issues from the past, is still relevant today. Thanks to the agreement, Czech and Germans are not just neighbors, but also significant partners, Mr Zaorálek has said.

Cold spell to last until end of January 21-01-2017 18:42 | Ruth Fraňková The current spell of cold weather is set to continue until the end of January, according to a regular monthly forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute on Saturday. During the next week, temperatures are expected to remain below zero, while the following three-week period is expected to get a little bit warmer. Snow-fall levels will remain below average for the time of year.