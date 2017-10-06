Interior minister calls behaviour of police in Plzeň incident “unacceptable”

Interior Minister Milan Chovanec has criticised two plainclothes officers in Plzeň for steps taken against a motorist in September.

One of the officers apparently drew a firearm after the driver flashed his headlights at them as criticism of their driving. Images of the incident, including the drawn gun, were published by the Czech tabloid Blesk.

The motorist’s lawyer alleged his client was also punched and that the officers only identified themselves after being asked to do so repeatedly. The lawyer posted video of part of the incident online.

The interior minister called the behaviour of the officers in the video “unacceptable”. The matter is under internal investigation.