The country’s diplomat tasked with boosting Czech innovation and research, Ludek Moravec, has told the Czech News Agency that while the Czech Republic does not lack quality infrastructure or excellent scientists, greater awareness of the country’s capabilities is needed. He made the statement a week before taking up his post in Washington. A number of memoranda cover Czech-US cooperation in scientific research; what was important, the diplomat stressed, was that existing opportunities be used to the fullest. Mr Moravec, who is 37, previously worked in the security, research and education department of the Interior Ministry.