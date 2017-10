A two-year-old girl who police believe was mistreated by her foster mother died in hospital in Plzeň on Monday, the Czech News Agency reported. The woman, who is 25, has been in custody since Saturday and could face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty of grievous bodily harm.

The dead girl and another child were placed in the care of the woman and her husband in July this year. On Thursday the girl was taken into medical care. The second child is now being looked after by another family.