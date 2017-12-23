Imported Polish firs taking increased share of Czech Christmas tree market

Imported fir trees from Poland are taking an increasing share of the Christmas tree market in the Czech Republic, forcing prices down, iDnes.cz reported.

A representative of the Association of Christmas Tree Cultivators told the news website that large growers from Denmark had established new plantations in Poland some years back and the trees were now ready for sale.

Firs have long been the most popular Christmas trees in the Czech Republic, winning out over spruce and pine trees. However, if Czechs are keen to buy local the latter should be easier to find, iDnes.said.