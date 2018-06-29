Imoba returns 50 million crown EU subsidy

The Imoba company, successor to the Stork’s Nest Farm and hotel compound, has returned the 50 million crown EU subsidy over which Prime Minister Andrej Babiš faces criminal prosecution.

Babiš and six others are suspected of having illegally acquired the grant for the Stork’s Nest farm and hotel compound which was then part of his multi-billion crown empire, after orchestrating a fake transfer of ownership to enable it to qualify for a grant intended for small and medium-sized businesses.

The return of the subsidy will not influence the prosecution. If convicted Andrej Babiš could face up to ten years in prison.