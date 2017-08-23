Immunity committee will have to visit police station to read file on ANO deputies

The police are not willing to send members of the lower house’s mandates and immunity committee copies of their file against the ANO MPs Andrej Babiš and Jaroslav Faltýnek, who are accused of the abuse of EU subsidies.

However, committee members will be able to read the file at a Prague police station, its chair, Miroslava Němcová, said on Wednesday.

The ANO deputies are accused of illicitly acquiring around CZK 50 million in EU grants in connection with the Stork’s Nest farm and hotel.

At the time it was owned by Mr. Babiš’s firm Agrofert. However, the party boss denies wrongdoing.