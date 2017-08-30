Immunity committee recommends stripping ANO deputies of their immunity over Stork’s nest affair

The mandate and immunity committee of the lower house has recommended stripping ANO leader Andrej Babiš and the party’s deputy chair Jaroslav Faltýnek of their immunity, thus opening the way for criminal charges to be brought against them.

The ANO deputies are suspected of having illegally acquired a 50 million crown EU grant for the Stork’s Nest farm and hotel which at the time was the property of Andrej Babiš’ Agrofert conglomerate.

Police say they provided false data to get the grant which was intended for small and medium sized companies.

The lower house of Parliament is to vote on whether to strip the deputies of their immunity next week.

Mr. Babiš denies any wrongdoing claiming it is a smear campaign against him ahead of October’s general elections.