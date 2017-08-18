Immunity committee breaks up after calling for ANO leaders to appear

A lower house parliamentary committee began discussions Friday morning on whether the immunity of ANO leader Andrej Babiš and party deputy chairman Jaroslav Faltýnek should be lifted so that a police criminal investigation can continue into the so-called Stork’s Nest affair. The affair focuses on suspected fraud of 50 million crowns for a farm and recreation centre connected to the ANO leader.

The committee broke up quickly so that the two members of parliament can be present at the session. Babiš had earlier called for all police documentation about the case to be made available to him. Police called for the two ANO leaders’ immunity to be raised earlier in the month. The lower house of parliament, which meets again at the start of September, would have to vote on any immunity recommendation made by the committee.