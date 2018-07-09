Illegal migration to Germany via Czech Republic down since March

The flow of illegal migrants to Germany through the Czech Republic has dropped since March, Interior Minister Jan Hamáček (Social Democrats) told the Czech News Agency, following a weekend meeting between German and Czech police officials.

Hamáček, who is currently also acting as the Czech foreign minister, credited increased cooperation between the countries’ police forces for stemming the tide. He did not provide specific figures. But his overall assessment contradicted that of Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, who said the traffic was on the rise and has called for the Schengen border between Slovenia and Croatia to be protected by its own Frontex mission.

Most illegal migrants travelling on the so-called Balkan Route pass through Slovenia and Austria before arriving in Germany.