‘Ice Mother’ is Czech hope for 2018 Academy Awards

The Czech Film and television Academy has selected Bába z ledu or Ice Mother, a new feature film by acclaimed director Bohdan Sláma, as the Czech candidate for the 2018 Academy Awards.

The romantic comedy, shot in a Czech-Slovak-French coproduction, has won the Best Script award in the category of foreign films at the Tribeca film festival in New York.

The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards will be announced in January and the ceremony itself will take place on March 3, 2018, in Los Angeles.