The 84th annual Velká Kunratická cross country race was held in Prague's Kunratický Forest on Sunday.

The 3.1 km race, which attracted hundreds of runners, was won for the second time by Jan Janů. Kamila Gregorová won the women's category for the fourth time in a row.

The oldest participant was 80-year-old Josef Vonášek, who completed his 58th Velká Kunratická race.