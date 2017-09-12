Hundreds of clients of collapsed travel agencies abroad

Over 1,000 clients have been affected by the collapse of the travel agencies Azur Reizen and Maxi Reisen. The firms currently have 450 tourists abroad, according to CPP, the insurance company with which the two have indemnity against bankruptcy. Some 550 more clients have paid for trips with the two agencies.

Azur Reizen announced on Monday that it had gone bust after 21 years in business. CPP said it was working to insure the return of the tourists abroad as soon as possible.