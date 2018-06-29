Hundreds attend war hero Vranský’s funeral

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of war hero Pavel Vranský, who died last week at the age of 97.

Vranský was one of the last remaining Czechs who served with Britain’s RAF during World War II. The funeral, with military honours, was attended by deputy prime minister Jan Hamáček, army officials and war veterans.

Vranský, who came from a Jewish family in Ostrava, joined the RAF in 1942 and served with the 311 Squadron, which was a Czechoslovak-manned bomber squadron. Prior to that he had fought in Syria and at Tobruk.