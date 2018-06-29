Hundreds attend war hero Vranský’s funeral

Hundreds of people attended the funeral of war hero Pavel Vranský, who died last week at the age of 97.
Vranský was one of the last remaining Czechs who served with Britain’s RAF during World War II. The funeral, with military honours, was attended by deputy prime minister Jan Hamáček, army officials and war veterans.
Vranský, who came from a Jewish family in Ostrava, joined the RAF in 1942 and served with the 311 Squadron, which was a Czechoslovak-manned bomber squadron. Prior to that he had fought in Syria and at Tobruk.
Merkel calls Sudeten German expulsion “immoral”, drawing Czech ire
Czech President, Communist Party leader openly reject foreign minister nomination
Landscape Festival seeks to reignite neglected areas of Prague
David Short and Czechoslovakia: love begins with the verb
Czech ice hockey fans cry foul over new national team jersey design, players slowly warm to it