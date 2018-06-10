Hundreds attend Lidice commemorative event

Daniela Lazarová
10-06-2018
Government officials, war veterans, cultural figures and foreign representatives attended a ceremony commemorating the 76th anniversary of the razing of Lidice by the Nazis on Sunday.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said the massacre of the village’s inhabitants in 1942 should serve as a warning to future generations. In his address the prime minister emphasized the role of the EU and NATO in securing peace on the continent.

The head of the Czech Union of Freedom Fighters Jaroslav Vodička noted that the Lidice atrocity had touched people the world over and many towns now bore the name Lidice in memory of the village that was wiped off the face of the Earth.

Related articles
Lidice memorial, photo: Ondřej Tomšů

Lidice, 75 years later: “A place of hope and tragedy”

June 10 is the anniversary of one of the worst atrocities in modern Czech history. On that day, in retaliation for the killing of governor…
Photo: archive of Lidice museum

A true act of solidarity: How Barnett Stross and the miners of Stoke-On-Trent helped rebuild Lidice

When the Nazis razed the Czech village of Lidice to the ground and murdered its inhabitants in June 1942, it sparked horror and anger…
Annihilation of Lidice, photo: Czech Television

UK group Lidice Lives taking part in 75th anniversary commemorations

Among many who have come to the Czech Republic to mark this Saturday’s 75th anniversary of the Nazis’ annihilation of Lidice is Alan…
