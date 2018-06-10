Hundreds attend Lidice commemorative event

Government officials, war veterans, cultural figures and foreign representatives attended a ceremony commemorating the 76th anniversary of the razing of Lidice by the Nazis on Sunday.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said the massacre of the village’s inhabitants in 1942 should serve as a warning to future generations. In his address the prime minister emphasized the role of the EU and NATO in securing peace on the continent.

The head of the Czech Union of Freedom Fighters Jaroslav Vodička noted that the Lidice atrocity had touched people the world over and many towns now bore the name Lidice in memory of the village that was wiped off the face of the Earth.