Hundreds attend ceremony commemorating Anthropoid heroes

Hundreds of people including several senior Czech politicians attended a ceremony at the Church of Saints Cyril and Methodius in central Prague on Monday commemorating the heroes of Operation Anthropoid.

New plaques were unveiled in the pavement by the church honouring Jozef Gabčík and Jan Kubiš, who assassinated Nazi governor Reinhard Heydrich, and other resistance men who met their deaths there 76 years ago this year.

Social Democrats leader Jan Hamáček said the killing of Heydrich had been one of the most important acts of resistance in Europe and was certainly the most important on Czech territory. He said the men had laid down their lives for their nation’s freedom and deserved to be respected and remembered.