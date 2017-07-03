The Ministry of Finance has announced that work on reconstruction of Karlovy Vary’s famous Thermal Hotel will be delayed. Reconstruction of the hotel should have originally started at the end of the ongoing film festival, where the hotel is the main focus for events. Now, however, it looks likely to start at the end of the year. The ministry says that complications have occurred due to the designation of the hotel as a cultural site which means that the tender procedures for work must change. The hotel complex is owned by the finance ministry.