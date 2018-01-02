Horáček takes Communist MP Ondráček to court over StB claim

Presidential candidate Michal Horáček is taking Communist MP Zdeněk Ondráček to court for slander after the latter accused him of being a collaborator with the StB. In an interview Mr. Ondráček said that according to available information Mr. Horáček had collaborated with the communist-era secret police.

However, a lawyer for Mr. Horáček said the available information referred to seemed to the StB’s own file on the presidential candidate.

Mr. Horáček recently objected to moves to elect Mr. Ondráček as head of the lower house committee overseeing the body that monitors the police in view of his past. The Communist Party deputy took part in a crackdown on protestors before the Velvet Revolution as a member of a riot squad.