Hop growers lack pickers as summer season nears

Chris Johnstone
30-07-2017
Organisers of hop pickers for the upcoming season due to start in the second half of August say there are still short of workers. Chmelda, one of the organisations specialising in recruitment reported the shortage to the Czech News Agency. In spite of technological advances, hundreds of extra pickers were essential to the annual harvest recruiters said. One recruiter said the situation surrounding the summer season was the worst she could remember.

 
 
 
 
 
