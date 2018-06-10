Home-grown medicinal marihuana to be available in pharmacies soon

Daniela Lazarová
10-06-2018
The State Institute for Drug Control says that medicinal marihuana grown on the domestic market should be available in pharmacies by the end of June. Its price should be 149 crowns per gram without VAT.

Presently pharmacies can only offer imported marihuana, which is several times more expensive. Around 880,000 patients with multiple sclerosis, cancer and AIDS are believed to use medicinal marihuana in the Czech Republic.

However patients complain that the doze prescribed per month is insufficient for their needs and that medicinal marihuana in pharmacies is twice as expensive as that sold on the black market.

