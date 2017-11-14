Holocaust victims remembered by ‘Stolperschwelle’ in Olomouc

A large brass plaque was set into the pavement in Olomouc on Tuesday to honour the memory of more than 3,500 Jews, who were transported from the city to extermination camps during WWII. The ‘Stolperschwelle’, literally a ‘stumbling threshold’, has been placed outside the elementary school in the centre of the city, from where four transports left for the Terezín in 1942. Only about 295 people returned.

Another 25 smaller plaques were placed into pavements in front of apartment blocks and houses, reminding the city’s residents of the victims of the Nazis who lived there.