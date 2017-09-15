Hockey: Pastrňák signs new deal with Bruins

Jan Velinger
15-09-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech hockey player David Pastrňák signed a new contract with the Boston Bruins on Thursday following lengthy negotiations.

The 21-year-old signed a six-year deal worth 40 million dollars. The right winger scored a career-high 34 goals last season; he also had 36 assists and had a plus-11 rating in 75 games.

Star forward, Jaromír Jágr, meanwhile, is still without an offer.

 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 