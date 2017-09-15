Hockey: Pastrňák signs new deal with Bruins

Czech hockey player David Pastrňák signed a new contract with the Boston Bruins on Thursday following lengthy negotiations.
The 21-year-old signed a six-year deal worth 40 million dollars. The right winger scored a career-high 34 goals last season; he also had 36 assists and had a plus-11 rating in 75 games.
Star forward, Jaromír Jágr, meanwhile, is still without an offer.
