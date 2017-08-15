Hockey goalie Marek Mazanec, 26, is returning to Europe after signing with Slovan Bratislava in the KHL. The player agreed to a one-year-deal. Four years ago the Písek native, who had helped Plzeň clinch the Extraliga title, departed for the NHL after signing with Nashville. In his first season, he played 25 games with the Predators but then got only six starts over the next three years and played mostly for the club’s farm team in the AHL. He was originally expected to continue with Nashville but opted for Slovan instead.
