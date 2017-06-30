Hockey legend Jaromír Jágr, set to be a free agent as of July 1, has tweeted a number of jokes that so far no teams have shown an interest. The player, who is 45, is known for a rigorous training program and has expressed the intention of playing for years to come, posted 46 points this season with the Florida Panthers. Jágr joked that instead of clubs calling him, he was calling them but that no one was picking up.