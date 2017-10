Czech hockey legend Jaromír Jágr has trained for the first time with his new NHL team, the Calgary Flames, with whom he signed this week.

The 45-year-old player who picked up 46 points last season (16 goals, 30 assists) had warned beforehand that he hadn’t trained with a team in five months and joked after the practice that he was glad he had survived.

Calgary is Jágr’s ninth club – but first Canadian team – in 24 seasons in the NHL.