Hockey: Czechs face Canada in World semis

Jan Velinger
03-01-2018
The Czechs will face Canada in the semi-final at the 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships after Canada trounced Switzerland by a score of 8:2. The Czechs clinched their spot in the semis earlier edging Finland by a score of 4:3 in a shootout in the quarterfinal.

The other semifinalists in the tournament are the hosts USA and Sweden.

