Hockey: Czechs face Canada in World semis

The Czechs will face Canada in the semi-final at the 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships after Canada trounced Switzerland by a score of 8:2. The Czechs clinched their spot in the semis earlier edging Finland by a score of 4:3 in a shootout in the quarterfinal.
The other semifinalists in the tournament are the hosts USA and Sweden.
First Czech flat bought for cryptocurrency
Ballroom dancing still part of the Czech lifestyle
The music fanatic in communist Czechoslovakia and the Radio Luxembourg DJ – an unlikely friendship
Prague at Christmas: traditional markets and historic sites but also attractive venues in increasingly hip neighbourhoods
A rural Czech Christmas with an exotic touch