HN: OLAF refused to release report on Stork’s Nest case

The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) has refused to hand the report of its investigation into alleged EU subsidy fraud at the Stork’s Nest farm and hotel complex, owned by prime minister and ANO leader Andrej Babiš, to Czech MEPs, the daily Hospodářské noviny reported on Thursday.

According to the head of OLAF, Nicholas Illet, the document can only be published by Czech authorities or by the European Commission, which ordered the report.

Eleven people, including Babiš and his deputy Jaroslav Faltýnek, have been charged in connection with the affair. The pair have parliamentary immunity after being elected in October and the Czech lower house has to decide whether to allow them to face trial in connection with the matter. They deny any wrongdoing.