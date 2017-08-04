The wooden church in the town of Guty, Silesia, which burnt to the ground this week will be replaced. Petra Batkova of the National Heritage Institute told the ctk news agency negotiations were underway to secure funds for the project. They are to come from state coffers and a public collection. News that one of the best preserved wooden churches in the country dating back to 1563 had been ravaged by fire sparked a strong public response. A charity concert is being planned to help raise funds for the new church. The police have detained two youths suspected of arson.
