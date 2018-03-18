High winds, drifting snow, fallen trees hit east Bohemia and Moravia

Large parts of Moravia and Northern and Eastern Bohemia have been dealing with high winds and drifting snow in Arctic temperatures over the weekend.

High winds have felled trees, complicating transport, and blown roofs off houses in the east of the country. Damages to power lines have left an estimated 10,000 users without electricity on Sunday.

Temperatures in West Bohemia fell to more than minus 10 degrees Celsius during Saturday night with the cold snap expected to last for several days. The Czech weather office’s warning of high winds lasts until Sunday night in the east of the country.