High winds, danger, damage warned by Czech weather office

The Czech weather office has issued a warning of extremely high winds across the Czech Republic from midnight on Saturday until Sunday evening.

Wind speeds could reach 11-16 metres a second with gusts of up to 35 metres a second or 125 kilometres an hour, the office says.

On high ground wind speeds could reach 160 kilometres an hour .Power lines are in danger and electricity supplies could be cut. There is a threat of widespread damage and threat to lives, the office adds.

Snow could fall on areas above 600 metres, the forecasters warn. The high winds are expected to die out towards the evening.